Man shot to death as he sat in parked car in Miramar, police say

Investigators gather evidence after a man was shot to death in a parked car on Grandview Boulevard in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man was shot to death Thursday night as he sat in his parked car in Miramar, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Grandview Boulevard, Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said.

Investigators could be seen collecting evidence at the crime scene Friday morning.

A woman who was also in the truck at the time wasn't injured, Rues said.

The shooter or shooters remain at large.

