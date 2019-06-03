Man shot to death at Miramar apartment complex

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A man was shot to death early Monday in the parking lot of the Miramar apartment complex where he lived, police said.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said an officer patrolling the area heard multiple gunshots coming from the Lake Vista apartments about 12:40 a.m.

When the officer arrived, he found a man in his 20s dead from multiple gunshot wounds in front of a black BMW that he had been renting.

Merrelyn Myles, who lives at the apartment complex, told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that it sounded like a machine gun going off.

"I feel like I'm not safe, because I'm on the first floor," Myles said. "That's why he rush out."

Witnesses said they saw a yellow Ford Mustang speeding toward the security gate right after the shooting.

Police don't believe the shooting was the result of a robbery because his cellphone, keys and wallet were still on him.

Rues said the man, who lived at the apartment complex, was likely targeted. Detectives are investigating to determine if the shooting is connected to a similar incident in which a man and child were killed in Miami Gardens.

Relatives identified the victim only as Wesley.

"That's my little cousin's child's father," one woman said. "He was a great person. He was trying to change his life. The best person you could be around."

Relatives said Wesley leaves behind a son and girlfriend.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

