Man upset over price of cigarettes attacks store clerk with bottle

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A brutal battery with a beer bottle was caught on surveillance video, and the Miramar Police Department needs the public's help to catch the violent man.

The attack happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the Miramar Food and Produce at 2701 SW 64 Ave., near the West Park neighborhood. The victim, Osman Goni, said the attacker wanted to buy a pack of Newport cigarettes, but he didn't want to pay full price.

"He said, 'No! I gave you $3, so you have to give it to me!'" the attacker said, according to Goni.

Goni, the store's nighttime manger, said the pack is $7. That was when the man attacked him.

"He came and grabbed two bottles of beer and went again to the register and served another customer and he had two bottles in two hands and one bottle he threw at my face," Goni said.

The bottle shattered on impact leaving Goni with lacerations and a bloody mess. The store clerk said the man used to be a regular customer and had already been banned from the store. They are concerned the man's violent behavior will continue to escalate.

"Sometimes he brings his gun in his pocket," Goni said. "Sometimes he says, 'I will shoot you!'"

Detectives want people to take a good look at the brazen beer-bottle-throwing bandit and if they recognize him to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

