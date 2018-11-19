Miami police reserve officer arrested in Miramar hit-and-run

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A reserve officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Sunday following a hit-and-run crash in Miramar, authorities said.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva confirmed that Milton Roy Lovett, 55, served as a police officer with the City of Miami for 14 years and retired in July 2013. She said he is currently a reserved officer with the department.

According to an arrest report, the driver of a Toyota Corolla called police Sunday night and said another driver cut off a truck and struck his car in the area of Southwest 67th Way and Miramar Parkway.

Police said Lovett left his black Hyundai in the 2900 block of Southwest 67th Lane and walked back to the scene, telling responding officers, "I hit this car and my car is around the corner."

A police officer said he smelled alcohol on Lovett's breath and asked if he had been drinking.

Police said Lovett told the officer, "yes," and claimed he had four beers over a five-hour period while at Whiskey Tango in Hollywood.

According to the arrest report, Lovett was slurring his words while speaking with the officer and said, "I don't have to tell you anything," when the officer asked him where he was heading.

Police said Lovett claimed he struck the car and a trash can because was driving too fast.

Lovett refused to perform a field sobriety test, the arrest report stated.

Police said Lovett pulled away from an officer as he tried to take him into custody for DUI.

Authorities said a second officer went behind Lovett to try to place his hands behind his back as Lovett held them against his chest.

According to the arrest report, Lovett refused to comply with the officers' orders and lunged forward.

The officers eventually took Lovett to the ground and handcuffed him, authorities said.

Police said Lovett sustained cuts to his right knee and the back of his left elbow during the struggle. He refused to be checked out at the scene by paramedics, authorities said.

Police said Lovett refused to take a breath test while at the police station.

Lovett faces charges of DUI, DUI with property damage or damage to a person, resisting an officer with violence and careless driving.

