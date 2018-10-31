Miramar police search for trio of thieves traveling in dark blue Jeep

Authorities are searching for this dark blue Jeep, which police said was involved in two armed robberies in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Police are searching for a trio of thieves who committed two armed robberies this week using a dark blue Jeep in Miramar.

Tania Rues, a spokesman for the Miramar Police Department, said a woman was using her cellphone around 11 a.m. Monday while she was parked in the 3400 block of Foxcroft Road when she was approached by an armed man wearing a red hoodie. The robber put a gun to the woman's head and demanded she hand over her wallet, Rues said. Police said the man then fled in the dark blue Jeep, which was driven by a woman.

Less than an hour later, the man in the red hoodie, along with another man, robbed two people as they left a Cold Stone Creamery store in the 2900 block of Southwest 160th Avenue. The men fled again into the dark blue Jeep, which was driven by the same woman.

The victim described the robber in the red hoodie as a black man between 15 to 20 years old. The robber is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, the victims said.

Rues said the same Jeep may be related to other armed robberies in a nearby jurisdiction.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

