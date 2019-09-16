Miramar police search for woman caught on camera stealing plants, patio decorations

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman they say has been stealing patio decorations.

On Monday, the Miramar Police Department tweeted a video showing a woman wearing a black shirt and black pants stealing items from in front of a home.

She has a knack for stealing patio decorations and potted plants. Several homes have been targeted. Recognize her? Call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. #CaughtOnCamera #NeedToIdentify pic.twitter.com/B8Ha8vX1cn — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) September 16, 2019

According to police, the woman pulled her car up to the Miramar home on Aug. 28 and put multiple items, including several large plants, into her car.

Police said she might be driving a white Lexus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

