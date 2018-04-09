Miramar residents concerned after numerous sightings of venomous snakes

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Residents are concerned after a number of venomous water moccasins, or cottonmouths, have been spotted in communities in western Broward County in recent weeks.
Miramar resident Eric Misch spotted a snake hiding under a rock in his front yard not long ago. Shortly after he killed it, his neighbor reported finding another one outside her home.
The Windsor Palms neighborhood in Miramar is just one of the communities seeing these slick and silent snakes.
Many people in western Broward County are sharing the same concerns online, detailing their snake stories and more water moccasin sightings nearby.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission:
- Water moccasins' venom is very potent
- They are found throughout the state in wet areas: lakes, marshes, swamps
- They would much rather avoid encounters and usually will flee
- Frequent sightings usually indicate the presence of rodents
