Missing Miramar woman found by police in Pinellas County

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A Miramar family is breathing a sigh of relief after police announced late Sunday afternoon that a woman missing since last week had been located.

Miramar police released a missing person flyer for Valentina Arango on Friday.

According to authorities, the GPS on Arango's phone indicated she had left her South Florida home early Sunday afternoon and arrived a few hours later at Stetson University in DeLand.

"I think my daughter is very gullible. She is a very good person, and she thinks everybody is good," Elizabeth Arango told Local 10 News on Friday.

Arango spoke with Local 10 News via Facetime after driving up to central Florida, searching the area where a GPS app last traced her daughter's phone before it was turned off.

"I felt that I was very far away and I wanted to see what was going on," she said.

Police said that Arango was located by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities did not say specifically where Arango was found or what circumstances led to her disappearance.

Pinellas County is located on Florida's west coast in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-area, about 130 miles southwest of Deland.

