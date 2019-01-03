Money courier shot, robbed outside Miramar restaurant

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A money courier was shot during a robbery outside a Miramar restaurant Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of The Licking on Miramar Parkway.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the victim was walking back to his car after collecting cash from the business when someone in another car got out, approached him and demanded the money.

Rues said the victim handed over the cash but was shot anyway. He was airlifted to an area hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

The Licking is a South Florida restaurant chain with locations in Miramar, Sunrise, North Miami, Miami Beach and Miami Gardens.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.