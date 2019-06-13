More than a dozen vehicles burglarized at Miramar apartment complex

MIRAMAR, Fla. - More than a dozen vehicles were broken into Thursday in Miramar, and now, police are looking for the person responsible.

Miramar police said the break-ins were reported between 2 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. at the Villas de Mallorca apartments in the 3400 block of South Douglas Road.

Technicians were at the apartment complex Thursday afternoon fixing cars, most of which had the driver's side door window smashed.

One victim said a tire on their car was also slashed.

Miramar police officers spoke with victims and neighbors, hoping to gather any clues and any surveillance video that might have caught the criminals in the act.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



