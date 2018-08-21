Officers search for thieves targeting unlocked cars in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Three men went from one home to the other checking to see what cars were unlocked in the gated Monarch Lakes Community in Miramar.

The thieves were able to crawl underneath the gate to break in and they hit at least half a dozen cars parked in two streets. Surveillance video showing a tattoo on a suspect's right arm.

The video also shows two men walking up to two cars parked in the driveway of a home. The first man appears to be using a cellphone as he opens the driver’s side door and gets inside. The second man walks past the camera and sets his sights on another car.

"They just opened the car and whatever they have they take," said Nadim Muqedi, one of the burglary victims. "From my car, they took the garage clicker, they took my driver's license and some documentation. There’s nothing in the car actually."

Muqedi said one man was desperate enough to take his shoes, which he had left near the front door of his house.

"I don’t think any of my neighbors lock their cars," Muqedi said. "But I believe that from now on, everyone will lock their cars."

