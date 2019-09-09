Everglades High School student arrested after gun found on campus

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A South Florida student has been arrested on suspicion of a gun to school.

According to Miramar police, an unloaded gun was found in the juvenile's book bag on Friday.

Police say the student attends Everglades High School.

There was no ammunition found on the student, police said.

Some parents are not happy that they are just finding out about the incident.

"It makes me feel concerned because instead of us knowing about it, we find out after the fact that something like this is happening, which is just not right," said Clara Hernandez, Everglades High parent. "We need to find out before anybody else, the parents, so we know how to proceed about bringing our kids to school."

In a message sent out to parents and families of Everglades High School students, Principal Haleh Darber said that a report from a student led to the gun being found.

"Upon receiving this information, we immediately detained the student in question and involved our law enforcement with the investigation," the letter read. "Our administrative staff along with our school resource officers followed all the safety and security protocols.

"The student was immediately removed from campus by Miramar Police and we are grateful to the student who reported the incident as we encourage all of our students to be vigilant and proactive."

Darber also said that there were never any threats made to the school, students or staff.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

