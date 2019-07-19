Miramar police officer injured when suspect flees during traffic stop

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A Miramar police officer was injured Friday morning after a suspect fled during a traffic stop, police said.

The incident happened early Friday outside a Publix supermarket on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 68th Street.

Local 10 News reporter Trent Kelly said the officer might have been struck by a vehicle that was fleeing a traffic stop.

Police tape surrounded the Publix parking lot, where officers appeared to be gathering evidence.

The officer appeared alert and conscious when he arrived at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. He appeared to have a brace on his left leg.

A police spokeswoman was headed to the scene to provide more details.



