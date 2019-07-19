Miramar police officer run over by fleeing driver during traffic stop

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A Miramar police officer was run over by a vehicle Friday morning when a driver fled during a traffic stop, police said.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. outside a Publix supermarket on Miramar Parkway near Southwest 68th Street.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the officer attempted to stop a reckless driver, eventually catching up with him in the parking lot of the shopping plaza.

Rues said the driver was attempting to use the ATM when he got back into his vehicle and drove off, hitting the officer.

The officer appeared alert and conscious when he arrived at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. He appeared to have a brace on his left leg.

Rues said his injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

The driver remains on the run.

