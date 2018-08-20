South Florida police searching for men suspected in series of carjackings

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Authorities are searching for three men who suspected of carrying a series of carjackings last week in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Pembroke Pines police said a woman was driving along in the 12900 block of Pembroke Road around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 when two vehicles stopped in front of her SUV. The woman fled in reverse as a masked man got out of one of the vehicles and approached her car. The gunmen fired several shots at the woman's SUV, but she was not hurt and called for help at a nearby gas station.

Minutes later, Miramar police said the same gunmen approached a man using an ATM outside of a Wells Fargo Bank in the 6800 block of Miramar Parkway. The victim handed over his keys and the gunmen made off with his white Toyota Rav4.

Police later found one of the vehicles used in the Pembroke Pines shooting abandoned. The car had been reported stolen from Miami Gardens.

Two other carjackings were also reported in Davie and Miami Gardens in the early morning hours on the same day, police said.

