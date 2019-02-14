South Florida rapper YNW Melly accused of killing 2 close friends

MIRAMAR, Fla. - An up-and-coming South Florida rapper was arrested Wednesday after Miramar police said he killed two of his close friends, who were also aspiring rappers.

Police said 19-year-old Jamell Demons, whose stage name is YNW Melly, shot and killed Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19.

Police also said Demons, of Vero Beach, and another man, Cortlen Henry, staged the scene to make it appear that the attack was a drive-by shooting.

Demons is known for song "Murder on My Mind."

Police have not disclosed where the men were killed, but they were last seen in Fort Lauderdale.

Someone drove Williams and Thomas to Memorial Hospital Miramar around 4 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2018. Both men later died at the hospital.

Anthony Williams (left) and Christopher Thomas Jr. were shot multiple times in October.

Demons and the victims were longtime friends and after their deaths, Demons posted on social media mourning them.

"They took my brothers from me over jealousy. I know y’all watching over me and after they wanna see me break down and stop or in jail or a box..." Demons wrote on Twitter after the shooting.

Demons' attorney, Bradford Cohen, also spoke to the South Florida Sun Sentinel about the killings.

"He's sad, he's upset, obviously," Cohen told the newspaper in October. "Those were his best friends."

"He's sad, he's upset, obviously," Cohen told the newspaper in October. "Those were his best friends."

