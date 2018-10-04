Student arrested after threat to 'shoot up' Everglades High School

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Police have arrested a student who they said threatened to "shoot up" a South Florida high school.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said early Thursday that a student at Everglades High School faces a charge of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

"We want to clarify that this arrestee made a verbal threat in a classroom," Rues said. "Another student posted a message on social media advising EHS students not to go to school because of the threat that was made."

Rues said detectives identified, detained and questioned the student after the social media post on Wednesday.

The Broward County public school at 17100 SW 48th Ct. serves about 2,425 students and it is next to Glades Middle School, which has about 1,300 students.

Both schools are about 30 minutes away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people died in a mass shooting on Valentine's Day.

