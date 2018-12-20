Student at Miramar school arrested after posting threats on Snapchat, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. - An 18-year-old student at Henry D. Perry Education Center has been arrested after he posted a series of threats on Snapchat directed at the school, police said.

Myron Adams faces a charge of writing or sending a threat to kill or injure.

According to a Miramar police report, Adams posted the messages Tuesday.

Officer Daniel Herrera said Adams wrote in one of the messages, "I'll kill you all." Herrera said Adams wrote in another post, "My revenge starts now."

Herrera received a tip from another student about the posts Wednesday and questioned Adams about them. He said Adams admitted to making the posts.

An 18-year-old HD Perry Education Center student was arrested for posting threats of violence on social media. All threats of violence are taken seriously and will not be tolerated. Please speak with your children about the consequences of such posts. #SeeSomethingSaySomething — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 20, 2018

Adams was arrested and booked into the main Broward County jail. He appeared in court Thursday morning, when a judge set his bond at $7,500.

