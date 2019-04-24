SWAT team enters home in Miramar while executing search warrant

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar police officers and the department's SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at a home in a gated community near Coral Cove Elementary School.

Sky 10 was above the scene as numerous armed SWAT team members moved into the home with their guns drawn.

A neighbor who lives in the Huntington Gardens community said she did not hear any gunshots Wednesday morning and was unaware of illegal activity on her block.

Police confirmed several people were detained, but no one has been officially arrested or charged with a crime.

Authorities have not confirmed why a search warrant was executed at the home or provided other details about their investigation.

