Target worker derails woman trying to steal cart full of electronics

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar police are searching for two women who stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics from a Target store.

The thefts were recorded by store security cameras. In a video recorded on Jan. 29, a store employee tries to stop one of the women, knocking over a cart full of stolen goods before she can leave the store. The other thief races by, pushing another cart of loot at the same time the employee intervenes.

Police said the women fled in a black sedan, possibly a Volkswagen. Target's security workers said the women stole camera equipment.

Police said one of the women returned to the store in the 16900 block of Miramar Parkway on Saturday and stole more electronics. Police said she took more than $3,000 worth of merchandise. She met a male accomplice who was waiting in the parking lot and drove away in a dark colored Honda or Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

