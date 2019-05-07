Thief caught on camera burglarizing cupcake shop in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A cupcake shop owner has only been in business for a little over a year, but she told Local 10 News she is now out close to $1,000 after a thief broke into her shop over the weekend after she had closed for the day.

Surveillance video outside Sweetgem Cupcakes in Miramar shows the moments a crook is seen popping the lock on the front door before making his way inside the business.

The owner, Jessica Castro, said she closed her doors just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

"I looked at my phone and I saw the person on my cameras -- a guy inside here," Castro said.

The video shows the thief making his way behind the counter, breaking into a petty cash box and then making away with two tablets, disregarding surveillance cameras watching his every move.

"My door is locked. Everyone's been knocking today," Castro said. "Yeah, it's scary."

Castro said the man had come in to her shop just an hour before the break-in. She said he never made a purchase, but was just looking around, almost as if to see what he could come back for and steal when she left.

"He says, 'Oh, I just wanted to see what you sold,'" Castro said.

Miramar police are seen in the video responding to Castro's security alarm, but the thief had already made his getaway.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

