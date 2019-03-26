Thieves sought in connection with South Florida identity theft ring

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Miramar police are seeking several people involved in an identity theft ring.

According to authorities, more than 35 victims have been targeted in Miramar's Monarch Lakes community.

Police said three men captured on surveillance video used fraudulent credit cards to make purchases after obtaining them at numerous locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

