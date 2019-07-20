Video shows officer's failed attempt to stop driver in Miramar

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miramar Police Department officer's body-cam video shows when a driver, who officers identified as Johnny L. Morris Jr., ran him over early Friday morning.

The video shows the officer stopped the man who was wearing a Nike hoodie about 4:30 a.m., outside of the Publix Super Market at 6890 Miramar Pkway., east of the Florida Turnpike. The apologetic suspect was leaning against the police car.

"I just told you what you did wrong," the officer said calmly. "Just hang out! We are going to figure it out together."

The suspect didn't wait. He ran off to his vehicle. The officer ran after him, opened the door and attempted to pull him out of the car. The suspect stepped on the accelerator. The car's tires screeched as he pulled out of the mall.

Fire Rescue personnel took the unidentified officer to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and doctors released him late Friday night.

Officers arrested Morris, 20, in Miami-Dade County, and he remained at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Saturday.

Morris faces charges of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident and providing a false name to law enforcement.

