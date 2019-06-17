Webslinger gets day job! Spider-Man seen pressure cleaning Miramar roof

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Has the crime rate tanked so low that your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man needs a second job?

Our spidey senses point to yes after the webslinger was caught on video Monday pressure cleaning a Miramar roof in miserable weather.

Instagram user @skinnygeorge said he looked out the window to check out the weather and saw The Amazing Spider-Man, or a man dressed as the webhead, on the roof of the Calvary Fellowship Church next door.

Even crazier, the man... (cough) Spider-Man... wasn't tethered to anything while he was on top of the building.

As far as his work, pressure cleaning seems like it could be his real superpower.

