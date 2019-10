The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 16-year-old Lean Colon-Melendez.

Colon-Melendez was last seen near the 4000 block of Wellington Woods Circle in Kissimmee, authorities said.

Colon-Melendez was last seen wearing jeans and a blue jacket and may have a portable scooter, authorities said.

