Missing Child Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida boy

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Florida boy last seen Thursday in Bonita Springs.

Brodi Zuniga was wearing a red shirt, green sweatpants, and white socks with blue tips when he was last seen in the 10000 block of East Terry Street.

The boy has two chipped front teeth and a noticeable underbite.

Authorities believe Brodi may be in the company of Sergio Zuniga. He has tattoos on both arms and accross his chest.

The two may be traveling in a 2005, dark blue Nissan Altima with Florida tag LBNV79

Sergio Zuniga

