Missing Child Alert issued for 3 Florida children

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for 3 Florida children missing since this morning.

Dexter Kearns, 13, Kraven Kearns, 9 and Makayla Dyer, 5, were last seen in the 9000 block of Chantilly Lane in Port Richey.

Authorities believe the children are in the company of Amanda Fuller-Kegley.

Fuller-Kegley has a tattoo on her left arm that reads "Lily" and a tattoo of a gargoyle on her left chest.

The group may be traveling together in a 2004, silver Oldsmobile Alero with North Carolina tag FBD2774.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the children are urged to call 911 or the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 352-279-1822.

