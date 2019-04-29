Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found safe in Kentucky, officials say

TAMPA, Fla. - A Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 3-year-old Florida boy after he and his parents were found safe in Kentucky.

Joshua McAdams was with his father, also named Joshua, and his mother Taylor Bland-Ball. The boy was last seen on April 24 in the area of the 12000th block of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard outside of Tampa.

Authorities had warned that Joshua's father may have been armed.

A spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said authorities were seeking the boy because his parents refused to provide him with life-saving medical care. A court order the boy to be taken into the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

