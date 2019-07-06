Missing child alert issued for 5-year-old boy from Alachua County

NEWBERRY, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 5-year-old boy from Alachua County.

Jaxson Prows was last seen Thursday in the 2200 block of Southwest 170th Street in Newberry.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said he was wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes.

Authorities believe he might be with Erin Hontz, 40, who was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffled collar and a mossy oak camouflage hat.

Police said the duo may be traveling in a 2004, beige Toyota Sienna with Florida tag BZAX67.

The vehicle's back driver's side window has been busted and repaired with duct tape, authorities said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-955-1818.



