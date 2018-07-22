11-year-old tourist struck by boat propeller in Florida Keys

BOCA CHICA KEY, Fla. - An 11-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a boat propeller Saturday off the coast of Boca Chica Key, authorities said.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said the boy, who was visiting the Florida Keys from the Tampa area, fell from a 20-foot bay boat and was swept into the path of the propeller.

Paramedics airlifted the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The boy suffered several cuts to his back, but his condition was not disclosed.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, Linhardt said.

