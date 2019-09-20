13-year-old girl accused of threatening to shoot teacher at Marathon school

Google Maps

MARATHON, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl was arrested Thursday after she threatened to shoot a teacher at Marathon Middle/High School, authorities said.

The teen faces a charge of interfering with school functions.

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a teacher reported the alleged threat to the school resource officer around 9:30 a.m.

The teacher claimed she asked the student to move her seat and the girl responded that she was, ​​​​​"Gonna get a gun and bust a cap in her a**."

Linhardt said the girl was removed from class and her bags were searched, but no weapons were found.

No weapons were found at the student's home either, Linhardt said.

Normal school operations were not impacted by the incident.

Linhardt said the teen was turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and later released to her parents after she was given a court date.



