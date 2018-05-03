2 men accused of raping teen in separate incidents in Florida Keys

Pedro Cupertino (left) and Ariel Morales were arrested on sexual assault charges.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - Two men separately accused of raping the same teenager have been arrested in the Florida Keys.

Pedro Cupertino, 37, of Homestead, and Ariel Morales, 26, of Key Largo, face sexual assault charges. Morales was arrested late Wednesday night, and Cupertino was arrested Thursday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said the victim was 14 to 16 years old when the alleged incidents occurred.

The girl told investigators that the incidents with Cupertino began in 2015 and the incidents with Morales began in 2016.

She said she was forced to have sex with Cupertino, who used his cellphone to record some of the incidents. She said he was verbally and physically abusive.

The girl also claimed Morales had sex with her in a separate incident.

Linhardt said the teen was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

