2 people, 2 dogs rescued from boat near Cudjoe Key

MIAMI - Two people and two dogs were rescued Monday from a boat that was taking on water near Cudjoe Key, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

According to a Coast Guard news release, the Key West station received a distress call from the 40-foot fishing boat, Addicted.

The Coast Guard sent a boat and helicopter from Miami to assist and found the fishing boat aground.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted the two boaters and dogs to safety. They were then taken to the Key West International Airport with no reported injuries.

