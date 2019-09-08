2 people killed in small plane crash off Florida Keys

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

RACHEL KEY, Fla. - Two people were killed in a small plane crash off Rachel Key.

The bodies were pulled from the water Sunday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the plane was scheduled to take off from Florida Keys Marathon International Airport at 6 a.m.

It wasn't until after 9 a.m. when someone saw a body in the water and notified the U.S. Coast Guard.

An investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Federal Aviation Administration will look into when the plane actually took off and what led to it going down.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two people killed in the crash. Police say they are believed to be the only ones on board the plane.

