3-year-old nearly drowns in hotel pool in Marathon

MARATHON, Fla. - A 3-year-old child was pulled from a hotel pool Monday night in Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email.

Linhardt said the child was found at the bottom of the pool at the Hyatt Place shortly before 7 p.m.

Deputies arrived to the hotel and found an off-duty Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer and an off-duty doctor already performing CPR.

The child began to breathe shortly thereafter, Linhardt said.

Authorities said the child was conscious while being airlifted to a Miami hospital.

No other details have been released.

