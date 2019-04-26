Monroe County

Accused pedophile wanted in California caught in Florida Keys

Deputies say Jason David Adams is awaiting extradition

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies arrested an accused pedophile from California onThursday in Monroe County. 

Jason David Adams, 39, is wanted in Sacramento for sexually abusing a 10-year-old child and was hiding in Big Pine Key, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Deputies arrested him at a construction site in the Florida Keys and was awaiting extradition to California at the Stock Island Detention Center.

Adams faces a charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. 

 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.