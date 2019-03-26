'Adults only' all-inclusive resort is first to open in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. - Need to get away? Like, from everything? Work, kids, pets, kids, kids?

A new resort in Key Largo is the first all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys... and it's adults only.

Bungalows Key Largo calls itself an "island oasis for downtime and disconnecting," according to WJZY.

The resorts claims it's "built for couples who believe that time spent together is the greatest luxury of all."

And the best part? No one younger than 18 is allowed, and you must be 21 or older to check-in.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.