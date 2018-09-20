Authorities rescue man from water in Boot Key Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard pulls a man aboard a USCG Station Marathon Response Boat in Boot Key Harbor about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

MARATHON, Fla. - Authorities with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man early Thursday from the water in the Florida Keys.

According to Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, authorities were notified about 3:20 a.m. that a man was yelling for help in Boot Key Harbor.

Linhardt said Sgt. James Hager and deputies Jennifer Schmitt and Edward Swogger went to 20th Street and the surrounding area to search for the man.

The victim was eventually found and pulled aboard a Coast Guard boat. He was then taken to Burdines Waterfront, where Marathon Fire Rescue paramedics were waiting.

Linhardt said it's unclear how the man ended up in the water or for how long he had been there.

Linhardt said the man was not seriously injured.

His identity has not been released.

