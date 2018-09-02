Boat propeller strikes Fort Myers teenager, killing him

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. - A Fort Myers teenager died hours after he was struck in the head by a boat propellor while swimming between Cudjoe and Summerland keys early Sunday, authorities said.

Agents from the Florida Fish and Wild Conservation Commission and Monroe County sheriff's deputies were called to a bayside area of the Kemp Channel about 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics treated the boy at the nearby Venture Out Resort. Officials planned to airlift the boy to a mainland hospital, but the victim kept going into cardiac arrest, making the journey unsafe.

The boy was eventually transported to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island, where he died of his injuries Sunday afternoon.

The Florida Fish and Wild Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

