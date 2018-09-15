Caught with cocaine, man tries to run from deputies, authorities say

Derek McKinley, 47, had about 5 grams of cocaine in a plastic box, deputies said.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A Key Largo man was arrested early Saturday after authorities said a traffic stop became a foot chase as he tried to dispose of about 5 grams of cocaine.

Derek McKinley, 47, faces charges of drug possession and resisting arrest.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said a deputy conducted a traffic stop along the Overseas Highway near Ocean Bay Drive after McKinley failed to signal while changing lanes. When the deputy approached McKinley's car, McKinley argued with the deputy, saying that he was pulled over for no reason and he wanted to speak with the deputy's supervisor, Linhardt said.

McKinley then rolled up with his window and reached under the seat, causing the deputy to open the door and draw his Taser, Linhardt said. The deputy tried to pull McKinley from the car, but McKinley ran and escaped the deputy's grip, Linhardt said.

McKinley fled to a wooded area and along the way dropped a plastic box with several bag of white powder inside, Linhardt said. Tests later showed that the bags contained cocaine, deputies said.

Deputies brought McKinley into custody several minutes later, Linhardt said.

