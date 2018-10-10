Circle K clerk secretly filmed women in store's restroom, deputies say

TAVERNIER, Fla. - A Tavernier convenience store clerk was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he secretly recorded videos of women in the store's restroom in hopes that they "would take their clothes off."

Alex Joel Rodriguez, 33, faces a charge of video voyeurism.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said a teenage girl found a cellphone hidden inside a toilet paper dispenser Sunday as she was washing her hands in the women's restroom at the Circle K store along the Overseas Highway.

Assuming someone had lost the phone, the girl took it to Rodriguez who working behind the counter, Linhardt said. However, the girl later reported the incident to deputies because Rodriguez had seemed "strange" and "sketchy" when he abruptly took the phone, Linhardt said.

Deputies interviewed Rodriquez, but he changed his story several times, saying he did not own the phone and that the phone only looked similar to his device, Linhardt said. Eventually, Rodriguez admitted to deputies that he had been filming female customers who he found attractive inside the restroom, hoping they would undress, Linhardt said.

The store's security cameras captured Rodriquez entering the women's restroom with the phone and leaving without it Sunday.

Rodriguez said he would delete the videos after he viewed them, Linhardt said.

