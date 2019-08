U.S. Coast Guard

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - It was a busy few days off the Florida Keys as the U.S. Coast Guard found $3.8 million in cocaine floating off Islamorada and Marathon.

One cocaine bale was found Saturday 10 miles east of Islamorada, while three others were spotted Sunday near Marathon, according to FlKeysNews.com.

In all, a total of 284 pounds (130 kilograms) in cocaine were confiscated by Coast Guard crews over the three day period.

