Coast Guard rescues boater suffering chest pains off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. - The United States Coast Guard rescued a 42-year-old man who was experiencing chest pains while on a fishing boat off the Florida Keys.

The agency said in an email that they received a call early Tuesday from the 67-foot fishing boat regarding an ill crewmember who was having a difficult time breathing.

The Coast Guard sent a boat crew to the scene and brought the man to shore. He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.