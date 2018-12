In this May 19, 2015, photo, two U.S. Coast Guard HC-144A Ocean Sentry aircraft are shown at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka, Florida.

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing 52-year-old Miami man who disappeared while jet skiing in the Florida Keys.

A Coast Guard news release said Carlos Garcia-Cruz didn't return Christmas Eve as expected.

Garcia-Cruz's girlfriend reported him missing on Christmas. She said he was last seen wearing a life jacket on a blue and white jet ski Saturday in Marathon.

The Coast Guard is searching for Garcia-Cruz by air.



