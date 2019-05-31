Dashcam captures arrest of driver of rented Ferrari accused of fleeing from deputies

PLANTATION KEY, Fla. - Dashcam footage was obtained Friday by Local 10 News that shows the pursuit and arrest of a Miami man last month who was accused of fleeing from deputies while driving a rented 2016 Ferrari.

Gabriel Molina's attorney, Jean-Michel D'Escoubet, told Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood the case has since been dismissed.

"It was a case where I believe the officer jumped the gun in the charge," the attorney said in an email.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office offense report, a deputy spotted the Ferrari traveling at a high rate of speed just after 2 a.m. April 14 near mile marker 87 of the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens and estimated that Molina, 29, accelerated the vehicle to over 75 mph, eventually reaching about 100 mph, the report stated.

According to authorities, Molina turned off the lights on the Ferrari during the pursuit.

Authorities said a second deputy heard the "be on the lookout" for a reckless Ferrari heading north at a high rate of speed and saw it pass by mile marker 87 at about 75 mph.

The deputy made a U-turn and activated his emergency lights.

Molina, once again, accelerated the vehicle to about 100 mph, authorities said.

According to the offense report, Molina was found a short time later standing in front of the Ferrari at a Tom Thumb store while his girlfriend was in the passenger seat.

"Get down and put your hands behind your back!" a deputy is heard telling Molina in the bodycam footage.

The video shows Molina lying on the ground before he is handcuffed.

Deputies said Molina admitted to speeding and said, "The car is a Ferrari, and it goes fast."

They said he denied fleeing from deputies. However, his girlfriend said Molina did, in fact, see the emergency lights and heard the sirens. She also said she had told Molina to slow down, authorities said.

While at the scene of the arrest, a witness stopped by and told deputies he saw Molina traveling at about 100 mph and believed he was going to hurt someone, authorities said.

Molina was arrested on a charge of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

Records show he previously had speeding convictions in Collier County, as well as a long list of traffic infractions in Miami-Dade County, where many were dismissed.

