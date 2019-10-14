Ditch the brooms, Florida Keys witches celebrate full moon on paddleboards

MARATHON, Fla. - Let the witches around the rest of the world ride their brooms; because in the Florida Keys, as you'd expect, they do things a little... different.

To celebrate the October full moon on Sunday, a coven of witches and warlocks ditched their brooms to paddleboard off the coast of Marathon.

Nearly two dozen members of the coven set off into the sunset at the Crane Point Museum & Nature Center in full regalia.

The paddleboarding crew was quite the site as All Hallows Eve quickly approaches.

