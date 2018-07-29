DUI stop along Overseas Highway becomes drug bust, deputies say

Deputies said they found hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuna inside Michael Allen Holt's car.

MARATON, Fla. - A traffic stop in the Florida Keys became a drug bust Saturday after deputies found hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana inside a suspected drunken driver's car, authorities said.

Michael Allen Holt, 46, of Plantation, faces charges of drug possession and driving under the influence.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said Holt was driving a black Mustang GT recklessly on the Overseas Highway around 4 p.m. A number of drivers called 911, saying the Mustang nearly caused several head-on collisions.

A deputy eventually pulled over Holt just south of the Vaca Cut Bridge, Linhardt said. Holt smelled of marijuana and struggled to roll down his window when a deputy approached his car, Linhardt said.

Holt was unsteady on his feet, slurred his speech and failed a field sobriety test, deputies said.

A deputy found two ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms and more than three ounces of marijuana inside the car, Linhardt said. The deputy also found a digital scale, a grinder and rolling papers.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.