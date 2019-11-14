DUI suspect kicks deputy after crashing into bushes, leaving scene

Kari Dodson, 50, of Key Largo, faces several charges after crashing her Jaguar into some bushes and kicking a deputy who pulled her over.

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A 50-year-old Key Largo woman arrested on suspicion of drunken driving kicked a deputy after crashing into some bushes and leaving the scene, deputies said.

Kari Dodson faces several charges after Wednesday morning's arrest.

A deputy pulled over Dodson on North Blackwater Lane when he saw a gold Jaguar speeding toward him.

Once Dodson got out of the car, she was stumbling, her speech was slurred and she smelled of alcohol, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.

Dodson kicked one of the deputies twice and told him to take her to jail, Linhardt said.

Deputies later spoke to a resident and witnesses who said the Jaguar crashed into some bushes and then backed into some hedges as it sped away.

On her way to jail, Dodson kicked and broke lights in the back of the patrol car, Linhardt said.

Dodson faces charges including driving under the influence, DUI causing property damage, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.