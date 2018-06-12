Family of 6 rescued after pontoon boat begins sinking off Seven Mile Bridge

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A family of six from Jacksonville was rescued Monday morning about 3 miles south of the Seven Mile Bridge after its pontoon boat began sinking, Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email.

According to Linhardt, the boat became swamped by waves and got caught in the fast-moving storms that swept through Marathon.

Linhardt said the boaters called the Sheriff’s Office at 11:08 a.m. and Marine Deputy Wilfredo Guerra found the sinking boat and all six people near the Sombrero Key Light.

A good Samaritan boater and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted in the response, Linhardt said.

The four adults and two children were taken to the Sunset Grille & Raw Bar, and the pontoon boat was recovered by Sea Tow.

No injuries were reported.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

