Flames engulfed this Islamorada house Wednesday morning along the Overseas Highway.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. - A fire destroyed a Florida Keys home Wednesday morning.

The fire started shortly before 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 77 along the Overseas Highway in Islamorada.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said nobody was home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.